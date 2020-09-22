Today is National Voter Registration Day and the Oklahoma State Election Board is supporting the effort by encouraging citizens across the state to register to vote. The State Election Board reminds Oklahomans that the deadline to register for the November 3 General Election is quickly approaching.
Voters can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal “wizard.” Applications must be printed, signed, and mailed or hand-delivered to the Election Board to complete the process.
Voter Registration Applications are also available at your County Election Board or can be downloaded from the State Election Board website.
To register to vote in Oklahoma:•You must be 18 years old on or before an election in which you are eligible to vote. (You may pre-register to vote if you are 17 ½ years old, but you must be 18 to vote.)
- You must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of the State of Oklahoma.
- You must affirm that you have not been convicted of a felony or if you have been convicted, you have fully served your sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court.
- You must affirm that you are not under judgment as an incapacitated person.The State Election Board says current voters are encouraged to take a minute on National Voter Registration Day to ensure their information is up-to-date using the OK Voter Portal. Changes can be made online provided you have not moved to a new county. If you have moved to a new county, you will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application.
Applications for new registrations and updates must be postmarked or submitted by October 9.
National Voter Registration Day was first celebrated in 2012 and is held the fourth Tuesday each September.
