Most of you probably don’t know me, and that is OK, but I know you and have watched you grow up for the past ten years. With my family, I have attended your games, concerts, and school activities. I have also chaperoned your field trips and class parties. My name is James Finck and, if you do recognize me, then you probably know me as Jacob Finck’s dad or probably even more as Mrs. Finck’s husband.
I know this is not the way you hoped to end your senior year and I am sorry for that. I know it will not help now, but I have little memory of my own graduation. With time the significance of this event will fade. As a history professor, let me tell you that eventually you may come to appreciate this. For decades to come, history classes will teach about the pandemic and how everything shut down and students had to distance learn. When they teach your grandkids about seniors having virtual graduations, you can say, "That was me." In some ways, your experience will be more memorable than most.
The class of 2020 holds a special place to the Finck family. When we moved here ten years ago, our oldest child joined you in 4th grade. I have watched you ever since and I am impressed with what I have seen. I am excited to see what you will do next. I know some of you will go far and change the world. Some will stay close, but that’s OK also. Some of the best people I know are those who have made a difference to the people around them. The important thing is to be happy and do your best to influence others for good. From what I have seen, you all have this.
What I really want to say is "thank you." When my youngest started school, my wife got her teaching certificate and went back to work. Her first teaching job was at Chickasha Middle School teaching 7th grade English. In her second year, you all came into her classroom. It was a fun year for her. Not only did she have Jake in her class, but she met so many you who became inspirations to her. As fate would have it, the next year she went to the high school so when you all made it to the 9th grade she was waiting for you. For many, she taught you for several grades and became your class sponser. She has a soft spot for your class and has come to love you as I know many love her in return. Being her husband, I have heard all about you and feel like I know many of you. My wife loves teaching. Thank you for making her experience so memorable.
Now Mrs. Finck is easy to love, but where I am truly grateful is how you all have treated my son Jacob. As you know Jake is gifted academically. However, socially there are some challenges. When he was eventually diagnosed with autism, we were naturally concerned. I worried about sending him to school with such a potential of bullying and cruelty. However, instead of being pushed away, he was embraced. He has been treated with nothing but kindness and friendship. I am sure, like at home, there were plenty of times you had to say that is just Jake being Jake, but he never complained. Special "thank you" to those who truly befriended him and let him go on about some fun movie fact or album he just listened to. I love when he sees you outside of schools and gets excited to wave "hi." There was always a friendly smile and hello back. As a father, thank you. Thank you for reminding me that most people are good.
Good luck in the future. If any of you attend USAO, stop by and say hello. My door is always open and, no matter what you hear, I am not as scary as I look. If you are leaving in the fall, don’t forget your hometown. I know you want to get away right now, but you will come to appreciate and miss it. Tell the world you are proud to be a Chickasha Chick. It’s OK to be sad for a while the way things ended, but the good news is that the best part of your lives is still ahead of you and the best memories you had with your class mates will never fade away.
Thank you, Class of 2020, from a grateful husband and father.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
