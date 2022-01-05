Grady County residents can relive the magic of New Year’s Eve with another round of freezing cold temperatures.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Jan. 6. Wind chill values are expected to drop below zero across a large portion of Oklahoma. Beginning Wednesday night, cold temperatures in the teens and wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected in the Chickasha area. On Thursday, wind chill values are forecast at -2 degrees with a high of 29 degrees for the day. North winds may gust up to 32 mph. On Thursday night, NWS has forecast lows in the teens.
NWS advises residents to take precautions: dress in layers, check on elderly neighbors and check on outdoor pets and livestock.
In Chickasha, the temperature will pick up a bit this weekend. NWS predicts highs in the 40s on Friday and highs in the 60s on Saturday.
