Three people were hospitalized following a rollover collision on Tuesday evening.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a pickup was speeding on CR2790, four miles east of Verden. The pickup hit a dip in the roadway and lost control. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and rolled multiple times. The driver and two passengers were ejected from the pickup, according to OHP.
The driver, Dalton Alcorn, 23, of Alex, was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.
A passenger, Devin Remy, 22, of McCloud, was transported by Anadarko EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha. He was admitted with arm, trunk and leg injuries.
A second passenger, Traylen Anderson, 22, of Bradley, was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, internal, trunk and leg injuries.
OHP reported the driver had an odor of alcohol.
Unsafe speed for the type of roadway—a two-lane gravel road—was listed as the cause of the collision by OHP.
