I run into people every week that read this column and say they enjoy it, especially when I reference Chickasha’s past and how that helps us shape our future. So this week I am extending a personal invitation to everyone reading this to come to a Party! This is the best kind of party because there will be all kinds of free family fun and like the big events from the Good ole’ Days, it will be held Downtown.
This Saturday, July 24th, the Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are hosting the Christmas Cooldown Concert & Block Party under the award winning Chickasha Leg Lamp. How does it get any more Christmas in July than that? Well let’s add a free Summer Santa Snow Cone Social and arts and crafts for the kids. Come Downtown early in the day and look for Christmas balloons outside of the stores. If you see balloons bouncing around, it means those businesses are offering Christmas in July sales, some are even having sidewalk sales.
Great live music will start around 7:30 with Billy Davis and the Band of Brothers and then The Imaginaries will take over around 8:45. As the concert comes to a close, there will be a brief Fireworks shows to close the night. This Downtown Block Party will wind down the Christmas in July activities and everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the concert.
I’ve had several conversations from long time Downtown merchants that have told me stories of how our Downtown used to be the hub of activity. Back in the day, everyone did all their shopping Downtown and the Daily Express would often mention who they saw shopping in their popular “We Saw” column. It was a big deal to be featured in “We Saw” because it showed people out engaged in their community.
So come on Chickasha, we can do this! Let’s have a big turnout this Saturday and enjoy all this free family fun. The EDC, Chamber and event sponsors are all working together to offer this free event, so get out and have some fun. Hasn’t it been awhile since you’ve been around a big crowd of people all enjoying a beautiful summer day? I’m inviting you out this Saturday to come Downtown and be a part of our strong community of Chickasha, come enjoy all #TheGoodStuff.
