This past weekend, the Chickasha EDC and Chamber hosted a Christmas Cooldown Concert in Downtown under the Chickasha Leg Lamp. At the end of the night Saturday, it was great to hear so many positive comments after the Concert and Fireworks show ended. Lots of kids with smiling faces and lots of adults enjoying some great live music. Extensive planning was necessary to have such an event as well as a month long schedule of activities, but it was all worth it.
It was worth it because so many got involved to help! As I reflect back over the past week, I am amazed at the support from so many groups and individuals to make sure it was a success. Most people don’t realize how difficult it is to inflate and secure a 40 foot Leg Lamp on top of a ten foot box. It takes a minimum of 12 people and sometimes we have had many more than that. In our initial attempt last Thursday, the wind caught it just a bit and ripped a hole in the base. As he has done multiple times now, Billy Douglas sewed it up. After it was fixed, the turnout to help it get back up was impressive. Former City Councilman Jim Hopkins volunteered pretty much the whole day to help, so did former EDC Chair Jay Epperson. Current EDC chairman, Kyle Abrahams also helped and brought staff from the First National Bank on their lunch hour. Current Chairman of the Chickasha Chamber, Brad Wilkerson also volunteered his time to help us. Tim Elliott and multiple employees from Standley Systems have been there every time we have raised or lowered the award winning attraction. CMS Willowbrook and Tammi’s Bling helped provide utilities for the stage.
Don Brown and Char-Don brought over a lift to help us hang a sign after it came down multiple times. Chickasha Athletics sent an army of students down to pick up trash and pull weeds, all with a smile on their face I might add. During the event we had people from Life Skills Institute, deputies from the Grady County Sheriff’s office and the Chickasha Fire Department. Volunteers from the Chickasha Area Arts Council provide fun activities for the kids and the focus of the event was Free, Family, Fun thanks to the many sponsors.
I’m sure I missed some people and I apologize if I did. There were so many that helped make all this happen, it’s really hard to keep track. When everyone comes together to help make something fun happens it really benefits the whole community. I was told in a business meeting last week that not all towns are like this. The person that made the comment, works closely with towns all over Oklahoma and were complimentary of the momentum we have here. I know we are not perfect, but it sure is exciting around here right now. Everyone working together is #TheGoodStuff and why I LOVE Chickasha!
#TheGoodStuff Why I Love Chickasha!
- Jim Cowan Chickasha Economic Development Council
