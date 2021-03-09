A developer from the Okc area recently asked me how things were going in Chickasha. They wanted examples of how our community supports our businesses and what new businesses have come in recently as well as what is forecasted for the rest of 2021. On a recent Zoom with Oklahoma’s Lt. Governor, he urged local communities to do a better job of telling their story. He stressed how important it is to keep telling everyone about what’s happening in your community. I thought about what he said and what the developer asked for and realized that’s the reason I started #TheGoodStuff.
Most towns talk about the importance of shopping local, but I like to believe that we live it here in Chickasha. The EDC is again partnering with The Chamber on The Passport and encouraging everyone to “travel” to their favorite retail business in March. As you #ShopChickasha you could be one of the 8 lucky winners to get a prize package with $500 in local gift cards. The Chamber’s annual plan has 4 or 5 different campaigns to promote shopping with your neighbors here in Chickasha. Many local businesses will be offering St. Patricks’s Day specials. Lots of great specials during “Clover Days” this coming weekend. Watch social media for all the fun.
It’s awesome to see the new home construction. We currently have four housing projects underway and I’m expecting an announcement in the next 60 days about another one that will serve the demand for higher end homes. I spoke to a developer this week that was excited to see how quick new homes are being sold all across Chickasha. Hopefully this demand will fuel even more new home construction. We need those homes to keep growing!
The Jungle Ice Fun Zone should be opening up in a few weeks, just in time for spring! Expect that project to draw people to Chickasha from towns all around as well as quickly becoming a favorite entertainment venue for all of us here in our community. We will also see the momentum continue in the Downtown area this year. Tammie’s Bling just relocated on Chickasha avenue and Legendary Bicycles is scheduled for late summer/early fall. Iron Tree Coffee is scheduled to open in April, next to Perrefitte. I’m expecting a couple of surprises to be announced in the Downtown area this spring as well.
We started a monthly tourism committee to better communicate among each other when big groups come to town and to help develop specific marketing plans to attract new visitors. Plans are underway now to build upon what we did last summer for Christmas in July, making it even more fun this year. Details will be released soon, but businesses are getting creative with ways to attract more visitors, while also rewarding our community for shopping local. So much is going on in Chickasha, be sure to check the EDC social media often to stay informed.
Warm weather and Spring are upon us. More and more people are getting the vaccine every day. The Sport Complex and the Fairgrounds are busy every weekend. We will continue to have more businesses coming to town to experience our strong community and the people that live here. I’m so blessed each week to share all this good news about our community so that you can see that Chickasha…It’s #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.