Summer seems to be a busy time of the year. Many people take vacations, have events going with their kids, head to the lake for the weekend, or try to just stay inside to avoid the summer weather. Busy schedules can make it tough to stay informed with everything that’s going on in our Community, but there are a lot of options to get your information.
Everyone has their favorite way to keep up with activities in Chickasha. Many love getting The Express Star mailed to them each week or pick up a copy at the store. Others will read it online as well as follow them on Social Media. Many listen to our local radio stations covering all the events in Chickasha. Having both local Newspaper and Radio is something we should never take for granted.
If you appreciate technology then you may use Apps on your phone. The EDC and Chamber launched an App recently called Visit Chickasha. It has a lot of features for our many visitors like hotels, restaurants and shops, but also has a tab for “events.” Please consider downloading this App so that you can click on events and see what’s going on in Chickasha. Another way to use your phone to keep up is via text messages. The EDC sends out text messages once a week to remind everyone what’s going on. You can receive these messages by texting ChickEDC to 74121.
There is so much information available today via social media and there are plenty of accounts you can follow for local updates. The Chamber has both a Facebook and Instagram account, while the EDC managers Facebook accounts for the EDC, Visit Chickasha, the Chickasha Leg Lamp and Keep Chickasha Beautiful. The EDC also has a twitter account and one for Visit Chickasha.
One of the most powerful forms of communications however is word of mouth. It’s great when your friends invite you to join them to see “Elf” this Thursday night or you hear about the fun Christmas Trivia at Canadian River Brewery this Friday. Without a doubt, having someone ask you to join them is the best. So I would like to personally invite all of you that are reading this to attend at least one Christmas in July event here in Chickasha before they are over. Get out in our town and have some fun and be sure and invite your friends. We have a lot going on in Chickasha this summer, but you have to attend to really experience #TheGoodStuff!
