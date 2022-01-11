Last week I did a recap of all the exciting happenings of 2021, this week I want to share what I think we will see during this calendar year. With supply chain challenges, staffing shortages and other Covid related obstacles, it’s tough to predict what all will happen, but I’m optimistic that it will be a fantastic year for Chickasha.
I believe Downtown revitalization will continue and be even more visible with Chickasha avenue being the center of activity. As the new downtown park progresses towards the phase one opening of November, expect new businesses to open in this area. The Festival of Light operated a shuttle from the Depot last year, but expect a much bigger presence this upcoming Holiday Season. With a leg lamp that stays us during heavy winds, new decorations and new holiday programming, the shuttle will be even more successful.
Speaking of the Festival of Light, this upcoming Christmas season will be the 30th Anniversary of this amazing event. There is an opportunity for it to continue to grow in both area and importance in Chickasha. Having a full time Executive Director helps with all the needed planning that is needed months in advance of the Holidays. This year we will take a BIG step forward in continuing to show everyone that we ARE Christmas Town and I expect this year to be the biggest Festival of Light ever!
Everyone is always excited when a new business comes to town and we will have several of those in 2022. Coffee and Tea lovers will be glad to know that Starbucks, HteaO and Iron Tree will come into our community, but there may still be another business that features coffee, but offers so much more. Multiple casual restaurants have inquired about several different sites here, but it’s hard to predict who will actually sign a lease due to the staffing and supply shortages. I do believe we will attract new restaurants despite any challenges due to the fact that our visitor counts are impressive and our population is growing.
The fastest growing industry in Chickasha right now is housing. Over the next 16 months an estimated 200 new homes will be built. There will be new homes at all price points to attract new residents. We are seeing a lot of interest from out of state home buyers because of our combination of small town charm and close proximity to the OKC metro area. More and more people working from home means they can live anywhere and we have a lot to offer here, especially as high speed reliable internet because more readily available throughout the area in 2022.
One of the biggest things I see continuing to change in Chickasha is how we see ourselves. I believe we are starting to like what we see in the mirror more and more each day. There is some excitement about recent improvements and we know that momentum is contagious. As this year progresses, we will see even more of a surge in Civic Pride. More clean up days are coming and more community wide volunteer programs to Keep Chickasha Beautiful will all lead to a belief that we are a #CityontheMove and that is #TheGoodStuff!
