It’s Homecoming week in Chickasha and wow is there a lot going on! The Homecoming Parade is 4 pm this Friday afternoon, with the game starting at 7 pm. The Rock Island Arts Festival gets going Friday too and the Rock Island Ride is on Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship is all day Saturday. Mix in several class reunions and we will have a lot of visitors this weekend, possibly as many as 20,000.
We’ve been working hard during Civic Pride Week to show how much we #LoveWhereWeLive here in Chickasha. Whether you live here, returning for homecoming or just in for an event, Welcome Home! I love how the OU Football team uses that phrase in their recruiting marketing. “Welcome Home” just sounds good, doesn’t it. Even if you don’t live here or never have, we want to say it because we believe that in Chickasha it really is #aWonderfulLife. We use a lot of hashtags because they are proven marketing tools. People remember them and we want everyone to remember Chickasha!
There is a trend nationally right now where people that live on the East and West Coasts are moving to the Midwest. They want small town charm, good schools in a strong community with easy access to metropolitan amenities. That is Chickasha and that is why we have multiple housing projects going on right now. People want that welcoming hometown feel where everyone knows your name.
To all the class reunions, “Welcome Home.” We are glad you are back and hope you will come back often because things are changing here and we definitely want you to see all #TheGoodStuff!
