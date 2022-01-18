It seems like the population of Chickasha has always been around 16,500 and I guess it depends on how you look at it on whether that’s a positive or a negative. Some would complain that our town isn’t making any progress, others would say that at least we have been able to maintain our population while other towns are declining. The one thing I know is that we now have stats that indicate we are definitely growing and the next census will confirm this.
A national consulting company for talent attraction, Emsi, recently released a national report on what areas of the Country are growing. For counties with populations of 100,000 people or less, Grady County was the second fastest growing small county in the United States. The report identifies the Tri-City area of Northern Grady County as one of the factors to the growth, which is understandable. Those rooftops that are within a short drive of Chickasha can also increase revenue to our local merchants. Just ask some of the Downtown retails shops and boutiques how much business they see from Blanchard, Newcastle and Tuttle.
Growth in Grady County is not just limited to North of us, our housing market is very strong and the future looks even brighter. When you count up the many different developments that are currently underway, Chickasha should see around 200 New Homes over the next 24 months. These homes will be in all price ranges and seem to be selling as quickly as they are finished. Just think what this will mean to our community, our schools, our local merchants.
A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to meet a young mom that had just moved to Chickasha during the week of Christmas. She was interested in volunteering in the community with her young son. It was her idea to have a Keep Chickasha Beautiful clean-up at Shannon Springs Park on Martin Luther King day. Her husband is in the military at Ft. Sill and they moved here from Elgin. They chose Chickasha because of it’s central location and easy access on I-44. She said that our community reminder her more of her home town back in North Carolina, full of friendly people. She said she loved the Christmas Parade and everything that is going on in Downtown. Her testimony validated so much of “what” we are doing, but more importantly the “why” of what we are doing. We must attract young families while also keeping our homegrown young talent.
I had a long time businessman approach me last week. He told me that he can’t ever remember being so excited about what is happening in Chickasha right now. It’s going to be a great year with plenty of progress and new business. I know that because when a Community believes in itself, it attracts more like minded people. It’s the Law of Attraction, like attracts like. Get ready Chickasha, this is going to be a year full of #TheGoodStuff!
