I had a great childhood growing up in Chickasha in the 60’s and 70’s. So many memories of riding bikes all over town to meet friends or play ball in neighbors yards, it was a different time then. No cell phones or internet, cable TV was just getting started when I was in High School. Neighbors looked out for one another and we all loved the annual traditions Chickasha had to offer.
This weekend is the 82nd annual Chickasha Rodeo at the Grady County Fairgrounds. Last year they overcame the pandemic and kept the tradition going and that is so important with traditions. You can count on them every year. I’m sure there will be large crowds both Friday and Saturday nights to cheer on all the participants and it will be fun for all ages. The Rodeo Parade will be at 4 pm Saturday in Downtown Chickasha and seems to be regaining some momentum from it’s glory days. Having parades in our Downtown is one of the ways we show the world who we are and what is still important to us in our strong community. I hope we never take for granted the pageantry of a rodeo parade and the smiles that it brings to young and old alike. There may also be a surprise celebrity grand marshal that is coming off a recent major sports accomplishment, but more details will be released when she is confirmed.
The neat thing about traditions is as much as we value the ones from the past, we can also start new ones that can be enjoyed for years to come. I’m not sure how many people are noticing, but the Grady County Fairgrounds are operating at a pace that is being recognized nationally. The Maine-Anjou stock show is happening this week and bringing record breaking crowds to Chickasha. Just ask our hotels and convenience stores the impact they’ve seen in the past few days. Andy Maher and his staff at the Fairgrounds creatively found ways to accommodate both people and livestock that stretched the capacity of the facility. Sunday evening when I had the opportunity to give welcome comments to visitors from over 22 states, Maher told me that hosting capacity events will become a tradition here in Chickasha. Every Summer he feels like Chickasha will host a major event like this one. Maher’s can-do spirit translates to a huge economic impact to our community and making major events a new tradition for the Fairgrounds and Chickasha should be a cause of excitement and optimism for our communities future.
To really grow our local economy we must embrace the traditions from the past and never take them for granted as we push ourselves to begin new traditions that will help us grow. Finding the balance between old and new can be challenging at times, but I see it happening every month here in Chickasha. Coming up in July, we will the opportunity to again embrace the old while welcoming new traditions with Christmas in July. I’m so proud to see my hometown grow and embrace #TheGoodStuff.
