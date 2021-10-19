featured
#TheGoodStuff: The New Park
- Jim Cowan Chickasha Economic Development Council
-
-
This past Monday night, I went before the City Council to discuss the idea of a new Downtown Park. This is not a new idea, it has been brought up by planners, consultants and city leaders for years. The difference is now we have a plan, a timeline and a strategy for funding. The final item that we need in order to build a new Downtown Park is critical. We need your input, ideas, concerns and feedback. Funding will NOT come from the City, so this Park will not take away from the much needed City budgets for streets, fire, police or water. It will be raised through private donations and federal grants.
If the City Council approves the lease on November 1st with the Chickasha Community Foundation, then things will start moving very fast because our goal is to get Phase 1 of the Downtown Park open by November of 2022. At the top of our To-Do list will be to set up opportunities for the Chickasha Community to let us know what you would like to see in terms of amenities. We have been to Scissortail Park in Okc and The Gathering Place in Tulsa, as well as other parks in other states and have ideas that might work here. Among the list of things being considered: Amphitheater, jogging/walking trails, children’s play area, an area that could possibly host a Farmers Market, free WiFi, the USAO Arts Plaza, public restrooms, plenty of lighting and parking and also a “legends trail” paying tribute to iconic people with ties to Chickasha. This is a great start for consideration as we prepare a budget, but we would also like to know what Chickasha thinks should be there? What should the name of the Park be?
In order to give us the best chance at success at federal funds, we need to check the boxes for “outdoor recreation and tourism.” We have found a local company that will build a Leg Lamp. The pole it will be on will have the structural integrity to be able to be changed out in the future, but having a leg lamp to draw visitors from multiple states will be critical to fund our estimated budget of over 6 Million dollars. Again, just to be clear, no City funds will be used to build this park or to maintain it once it’s open.
There is a lot of work to be done to transform around 8 acres by the Depot Downtown into incredible space for our community as well as a huge draw for our tourism industry, but it’s time. Like I said in last week’s column, it’s time to dream BIG. This Dream has an action plan with it that won’t cost our local tax payers anything, but will be send a message that things are changing in Chickasha. This change will be exciting and will lead to many new businesses and plenty of fun in the future. It’s time to be excited about our future and #TheGoodStuff!
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Vivian Etta Tyler (Chastain), passed from this life on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She was born on June 29, 1955 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to Manley and Donna Chastain, while Manley was stationed there in the military. As a child of a service member th…
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Sevier Funeral Home Chapel, Chickasha, OK. Interment will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home. Harvey Joe Reed, of Ninnekah, OK, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Duncan, OK at the ag…
Most Popular
Articles
- Blanchard Police Department confirms suspicious death
- Oklahoma State Board of Education lifts suspension of Bunch's teaching license
- UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Tuttle Public Schools $4.7 million supplemental bond passes
- “The Enforcer” fire truck pulls into Chickasha Fire Station 2
- Downtown Park with numerous amenities proposed at Chickasha City Council
- Grady County students awarded OSU scholarships
- Roy’s Bar-B-Q owners retire, restaurant closed until further notice
- OHP: Two teens injured in ATV crash near Dibble
- Oklahoma City metro has third largest increase in U.S. for used car price
- FOOTBALL: Chickasha pulls away from Cache
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.