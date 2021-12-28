Everyone in Chickasha knows about the Festival of Light and how busy it makes Shannon Springs Park during the Holidays. Most people that live in our Community know what nights to go and how to avoid the long lines. Many people have volunteered at one point or another over the last three decades. As familiar as most of us are, do we really appreciate the impact it has on Chickasha?
When I interviewed for my position as Director of Economic Development, I asked the members of the interviewing committee what Chickasha was known for? The most common answer was the Festival of Light. As I have posted stories on my personal social media pages, I have had numerous friends from the Okc area comment positively about our Holiday tradition. The first thing people outside of Grady County think of when someone says “Chickasha,” is the Festival of Light! National magazines and newspapers have recognized the FOL as one of the best in the entire United States.
Last week I had the opportunity to volunteer to work the front gate and welcome visitors and what an incredible experience that was. Shayla Roth who works at the EDC with me also volunteered and it’s a good thing there were two of us, because it was so busy. From 6-8 pm, we welcomed a non-stop line of cars and hundreds of pedestrians. So many positive comments, but the best were from small children that were full of excitement and curiosity of all the park had to offer. We welcomed limos and church busses from Okc, but also many self-proclaimed first timers, many with Texas tags. The overwhelming consensus was “Wow, what a beautiful event!”
Back when that visionary committee of volunteers dreamed up the Festival of Light, it was one of the first ones in the entire state. Today it seems like town after town are having holiday activities to attract holiday travelers. As this year’s Festival of Light season comes to an end, plans will soon be under way on how our entire Community of Chickasha can work towards growing this event. It’s time and we owe to those original dreamers to make sure this tradition gets better every year. Thank you to that original group of dreamers and to the hundreds of volunteers over the years that make this holiday tradition happen, you all are definitely #TheGoodStuff!
