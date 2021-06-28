Last year at this time, our community was still experiencing the daily concerns of Covid. In an effort to keep local businesses going, the Chamber and the EDC had successfully launched Restaurant Bingo, #ShopChickasha and Tunes in June. As those campaigns were winding down, Mayor Mosley suggested lighting the Festival of Light Christmas Tree and having Christmas in July activities. We added the idea of offering free Christmas movies on Thursday nights to help the Chickasha Community Theater that had cancelled all their performances that are their main source of fundraising.
This year the Chamber and the EDC are again scheduling month long Christmas in July activities, but with even more activities. We will again light up the tree at Shannon Springs park and have free Christmas movies starting this Thursday, but have added some other activities in hopes that Christmas in July eventually grows into a major month long tradition for Chickasha!
According to the American Heritage Dictionary, the term “synergy” is derived from the Greek word sunergos, meaning “working together.” Positive synergy is sometimes called the 2 + 2 = 5 effect. Simply stated, synergy results when the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Now what does all that mean and what does it have to do with Christmas in July? Just watch your social media posts this month or even better get out in Chickasha and experience it in person.
When the Chamber and EDC work together to promote activities, it helps our local economy. BUT…when 35 businesses all enthusiastically join in to the spirit of Christmas in July, we have a chance of something special happening! Get ready for scavenger hunts for your favorite Christmas movie character in the form of a cardboard cut-out. Ralphie from “A Christmas Story”, Clark Griswold from “Christmas Vacation”, Bruce Willis character from “Die Hard”(yes it’s a Christmas movie) will be welcoming you to your favorite local business in July. There will also be coloring contests for kids, Thursday Tidings with treats, emoji games and a huge block party with inflatable water slides, the Christmas Cool Down Concert and a Summer Santa Snow Cone Social. Having so many merchants engaging in all this fun is contagious and definitely creates positive synergy.
Please go to the Chamber’s website www.chickashachamber.com and click on the tab for Christmas in July to get all the details and find out how you can register to win gift cards each week. July will be a fun month full of free activities for the whole family. You can also download the new App: Visit Chickasha that lists all the upcoming events. What a blessing it is to have so many businesses engaged and happy to share #TheGoodStuff.
