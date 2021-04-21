Synergy is the concept that the combined value and performance of multiple businesses will be greater than the sum of the separate individual parts. What does that really mean and what does that have to do with Chickasha? Back in the early 90’s, there were only a couple of restaurants in Okc’s Bricktown entertainment district. Once MAPS passed, the restaurants started opening up and over time the district became a destination. As each restaurant opened, the other restaurants would get busier, rather than slower due to the added competition. Restaurants would work together to welcome visitors and supported each other when they needed something. That is a great example of Synergy!
This past weekend, Okie Mountain Gifts and Décor celebrated their second anniversary with some fun promotions. They had hidden discounts throughout the store and offered refreshments to all their customers. What stood out to me was the support they received from other boutiques in Downtown. Tammie’s Bling, that just recently relocated their store next to The Brewery on Chickasha avenue, sent a plant congratulating them. Perrefitte that also recently opened next door to Okie Mountain on 4th street also sent a token of congratulations. They received countless other notes from other businesses and customers because that’s the definition of a strong community! If the Covid year of 2020 taught us anything, it was that we must support each other, even if it might be considered a competing business. We saw this same community spirit last year among our locally owned restaurants. They got on social media and told their customers to go eat local and supported their competition. We showed that we are a very strong business community!
Have you ever counted how many retail stores we have in Downtown Chickasha? If you read this column on social media, I challenge you to name them in the comments secton. Chickasha has an impressive amount of locally owned shops all over Downtown and they support each other AND there are more coming. As we make improvements to our walkability, it will be even easier to park in one spot and then walk all over downtown to all the wonderful locally owned shops. Bike racks and a bicycle store are also coming to Downtown. A new coffee shop will be opening this summer and as current building renovations are completed, it might surprise you of some other new businesses that will be signing a lease.
I will keep mentioning the momentum we have in Chickasha. It’s a real thing and it will only get stronger because we support each other. We #ShopChickasha and we #LoveWhereYouLive. It’s going to be a great year because of that synergy word. Our overall community is becoming greater than the sum of the parts and that is #TheGoodStuff.
