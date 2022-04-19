Do you ever get frustrated when you hear people talking about doing something, but nothing ever happens? For decades there was discussions on building a new park. At least three different studies were done that recommended a park be built, but nothing ever happened. Then last summer that all changed thanks to the leadership of Pat Brooks and the Chickasha Community Foundation. A committee was formed to help start the planning process and Tim Elliott joined Pat Brooks to start the fundraising. Now plans are underway to open Phase 1 of the new park this holiday season and over $600,000 has been raised towards the initial fundraising goal of $1.3 Million. Good ideas and lengthy discussions have turned into architectural plans and money raised and pledged to turn this into a reality.
A few years ago, Zach Grayson and Josh Woods had the idea of starting the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship. Instead of just talking about it, they made their dream into a reality and now it’s a huge event that draws 15-20,000 the first Saturday of October each year. They had attended a similar event, but never organized one. They had the determination to get it started and now it is recognized as the best food festival in the state of Oklahoma.
This past weekend, I attended the first ever Wrecking Ball Film Festival at the USAO Art Wrecker Studio in Downtown Chickasha. Reagan Elkins and Jordan Vinyard created the event after a brainstorming meeting only a few months ago. They hoped to have several film makers submit in this first year and then grow it every year. Their expectations were exceeded when over 30 applicants registered and 18 were able to actually complete the challenging project of making a 5 minute film in less than 24 hours. Each film also had to use the phrase “The Good Stuff” in the script of their movie. The top ten movies were screened to a standing room only audience and just like that another good idea for Chickasha turned into a reality. It will be very exciting to see this event grow since it was so well received by our community in its first year!
Do you see a pattern here? Great ideas are turning into realities. Dreams are now becoming successful traditions. Things are changing here in Chickasha right before our eyes. Plans of action are replacing complaints that nothing is happening in Chickasha. A new coffee shop opened up in Downtown this week and at least five new businesses have recently signed a lease and will open up by this fall. Whether you believe you can or you can’t…you are right. I’m sure glad we have so many examples of people that believe they can, because that’s #TheGoodStuff!
