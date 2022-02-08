We are almost half way through February, so March is only a few weeks away which makes me think of Spring! Spring makes me think of cleaning up the yard and the many projects that I need to work on around the house. With all the Spring cleaning, it is also time to think about City wide clean up campaigns. We started last Spring with free dumpsters around town to encourage everyone to clean up their yards and get rid of trash and debris. Then last fall, we organized a Civic Pride week to continue getting rid of trash. We organized and communicated this by becoming an affiliate of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and called it Keep Chickasha Beautiful and used the hashtag of #LoveWhereYouLive.
Now this year, we want to take another step forward by forming a volunteer committee to help us plan these projects and making sure we do this all throughout every neighborhood in Chickasha. We want to build upon the two projects from last year by creating a sustainable program that helps us change habits and builds a stronger culture of civic pride, but we need your help!
Would you like to see Chickasha to be a shining example of what a clean city looks like. Would you like to live in a community where people don’t litter, but also stop to pick up trash when they see it swirling around in the Oklahoma wind? Are you the type of person that would like to encourage others to take the pledge to Keep Chickasha Beautiful? If so, we need you!
We need a group of people that will meet once a quarter and give their input on what we should be doing to make things better AND then are willing to create an action plan to MAKE things better. We need doers that will roll up their sleeves, invite their friends and then become part of the solution to Keep Chickasha Beautiful. We will host our first meeting at the end of February. Again we are looking for people that want to help make a difference, not ones that just want to complain about it. We need you to be part of #TheGoodStuff in Chickasha and help us Keep Chickasha Beautiful. Email me at jim@chickashaedc.com or call my office at (405) 224-0787 and lets show everyone that we #LoveWhereYouLive.
