Last week I attended the Congress for New Urbanism in Oklahoma City. It is a national conference for people that play a role in helping their cities grow and it is put on each year by the Council for New Urbanism. Their mission is “to champion walkable urbanism by providing resources, education, and technical assistance to create socially just, economically robust, environmentally resilient, and people centered places.”
So what does all that mean? To me it’s about purposeful planning to create a city where people want to be, especially young people. The conference showed examples of what cities can do to create great spaces and then explained why people are drawn to them. In a recent article, both Tulsa and OKC ranked in the Top 25 nationally as places where young people want to live. We can utilize some of those same concepts right here in Chickasha. Vibrant Downtowns and exciting districts full of fun businesses attract young people. These areas are pedestrian and bicycle friendly and are built for people to socialize and enjoy.
We are making some progress in our Community in these areas, but much more is planned in the next 12 to 18 months. I get asked occasionally why there is so much focus on Downtown. The answer is that is where we can make the most progress in creating an area where people want to gather and socialize. One of the reasons the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship is so successful is the setting. When Josh and Zack originally planned the event, they were wise for having the setting be in a very pedestrian friendly space like Downtown.
As we implement more placemaking designs in Downtown, businesses will come. The saying “a crowd draws a crowd” will unfold before our eyes. This summer will be a summer of progress and change and by the upcoming holiday season significant steps will be taken to create a different feel for our Downtown. The best way to know if our efforts are successful will be to see the number of people that “vote with their feet.” I’m excited to witness the progress first hand and see a great place created in our Downtown, full of smiling people and plenty of #TheGoodStuff!
