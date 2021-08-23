I have always like the quote: “Whether you believe you can or you can’t, you are right.” As I look around Chickasha today, I see a lot of good things happening, but also recognize we have work to do. When I see the areas that need improvement, my mind starts thinking of plans on how to make things better. I guess that’s just how I choose to see our Community.
I asked a question about Chickasha on Social Media this past week and received overwhelmingly positive comments, except for one person. That person pointed out all the challenges we face and then suggested that anyone that saw it any different was looking through “rose colored glasses.” She had valid concerns that need to be addressed, but I guess I choose to look at those challenges differently. Rather than focusing on only the issue, I would rather work on a plan to try to make things better.
This weekend there will be four applicants for our City Manager position in town interviewing and visiting Chickasha. My guess is they will have probably done research on Chickasha and probably will ask some great questions about how things are going here. I’m sure they will look around and notice the things that need to be addressed, but I hope they also start putting together a plan to address them. We don’t need them to be wearing “Rose Colored Glasses”, but we do need them to be confident and optimistic that they can put an action plan in place to make a difference.
My parents taught me to see the good in people and to find the silver lining of any tough situation. Fifty years ago, Chickasha was an All American City full of civic pride and a strong belief for the future. I hope all four of the City Manager candidates can see those same characteristics in our present day community. Plans are being made and optimism and momentum are circulating in our town because many of us choose to focus on #TheGoodStuff.
