Leadership Chickasha graduated a class of 26 last month. The graduates ranged in age from 20-somethings to 50-somethings and all had various educational backgrounds and work experience. Over a four year period of time, that’s over 100 people with ties to the Chickasha area that have made life long connections and have up to date knowledge of how and why our Community is successful.
As I was reviewing the Chickasha Chamber guide from 2012 (only ten years ago) I was amazed to read through the names of the business leaders from back then. Some of those leaders from 2012 are still active in our Community, but many are not. That can be both concerning and encouraging at the same time. Those that like to spread negative vibes on social media ( I call them energy vampires) will claim that there is a “good ole boy” system in Chickasha. When you look through years of Chamber guides listing board members of different organizations, It’s pretty obvious that claim is far from the truth.
During a brain storming part of this recent Leadership Chickasha class, several of the participants brought up an interesting insight. When discussing the positives of Chickasha, they brought up their opinion that a small group of organized people in Chickasha can make a difference in our town. They felt like the door was wide open here to make a difference. That is not the case in some of the larger towns in Central Oklahoma. What they were saying was that if you want to be involved and play a leadership role in your Community, there’s not a better place than Chickasha Oklahoma!
The Community Alliance Committee was recently formed to discuss the poverty challenges here and the room was full and welcoming to those that want to make a difference. This Friday at noon at the Chamber, another new committee meeting will be held. This one will be for Keep Chickasha Beautiful and those that want to have a voice in what we should be doing to improve the image of our City. All are welcome!
Do you have concerns with what is happening in Chickasha? Do you have a passion to make things better? Are you willing to be part of the solution and not just a social media energy vampire? Contact us at the EDC and Chamber and let us help you find a way to make a difference. The door is open to those that want to play a leadership role. When we work together, we can do anything! Ralph Waldo Emmerson said that “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” When we are excited about getting involved in OUR Community you will look around and see plenty of #TheGoodStuff!
