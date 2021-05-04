This week is National Travel and Tourism week (NTTW). Established in 1983 by a congressional resolution, it is an annual tradition during the first week of May for the U.S. travel community to celebrate and raise awareness of the impact tourism has on our economy. Tourism is one of Oklahoma’s top industries, sustaining over 104,000 jobs. During the last 9 years, tourism employment has hit record highs in our state. That’s the power of travel.
Is tourism really that big of a deal for Chickasha, besides the Festival of Light of course? The answer is a resounding YES…and growing! So many things happen in and around Chickasha all on their own and don’t get the attention that the Festival of Light does, but they are tourism. Congrats to Science and Arts Softball team for another successful season and earning the right to host an opening round regional. The NAIA awarded 10 sites across the entire USA and Chickasha is one of them! USAO along with three other teams will compete May 17-19, with the winner of the regional advancing to the final site in Columbus Georgia at the end of May. We want to welcome those visiting teams and their fans to Chickasha in a couple of weeks.
The 2021 Road to Oklahoma Shop Hop will be held June 1 through July 31st and will feature 28 quilt shops from all across Oklahoma. Chickasha will be only city in the state to feature two shops: Steelmans’ and Quilt’s by Gail. In the past this event has brought in over 1,000 people a month to visit our community, some for the very first time.
May and June will be busy months for live music in Chickasha. Places like Rock Island Grill, Legends Events Park, Canadian River Brewing Company and The Speak Lounge will all feature performers that will draw large crowds from all over Oklahoma and Texas. Hotels and restaurants will benefit as well as convenience stores.
Mix in Antique Car Swap meet, junior high and high school rodeos, multiple live performances at the Chickasha Community Theater, Chickasha Wings & Wheels, the Chickasha Rodeo and you can see that tourism does have a HUGE impact on our local economy! I’m sure I have missed other events, but we are working on a plan to not miss any events and have a very focused, strategic plan to maximize tourism revenue for Chickasha. More on that soon.
I have mentioned multiple times that our Lt. Governor stresses that we must tell our story to visitors and recognize what tourism means to our state and our local economy. This is National Travel and Tourism week and we should be very proud of what we have going on here in Chickasha. We also have a local family that believes in our community support and regional support from tourism so much that they have invested in a new business that will have a major impact on sales tax revenue for our City as well as giving both locals and tourists something to do in Chickasha. As we celebrate tourism week, we need to celebrate that local family as they are ever so close to opening Jungle Ice Fun Zone. Jerry and Sheila Layman, thank you for your investment in Chickasha tourism, you are definitely #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.