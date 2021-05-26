I don’t really know how many people read this column each week, but I really enjoy writing it. If you read last week’s article I tried to give you my description of Economic Development. One of the job descriptions the EDC has is to promote the City’s image in a favorable way to the world outside of Chickasha.
This past week I was on a zoom conference with Brent Kisling, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. One of our local manufacturers is expanding and receiving state incentives for adding quality jobs. In casual conversation before the official part of the meeting, he asked me about Chickasha so I of course told him about the momentum we have here in our local economy. He then commented that he has been hearing good things about Chickasha almost every week. He commented that there must be something really good going on here. That’s a big positive for Chickasha to have someone in his position at the state level hearing good things about our city.
As most of you know, the movie “A Cowgirl’s Song” is being shot all around Chickasha. The movie has received media attention around the state by The Oklahoman, Tulsa World and the Enid Buzz. The cast includes Cheryl Ladd, Darci Lynne Farmer and Savannah Lee May and they all have a major social media following. Between the three major stars, they have over a 1.5 million followers on all their social media accounts. All three have made posts about the movie. What an opportunity we have as a community to welcome all the crew to Chickasha and let them experience up close what a friendly town we are! What an incredible opportunity we have to literally reach millions of people about Chickasha, not to mention the impact when the movie gets released.
The word is getting out about Chickasha! We have plenty of challenges that have to be addressed, but people are hearing more and more about #TheGoodStuff. We have a lot to be proud of here, but it’s only getting better!
