I was in a meeting recently with some of the staff from Midwest Cooling Towers. I have driven by their location, but haven’t had the opportunity to really learn a lot about what all they do. That’s one of the things about Chickasha, sometimes we are familiar with a business name or may know someone that works there, but don’t really understand the impact that business has all over the world.
Midwest Cooling Towers manufactures and supplies components to over 85 other cooling tower companies and contractors in the U.S. and more than 110 around the world. Their world headquarters are right here in Chickasha and they employ around 450 employees. They were founded in 1987 by Larry Brown and Dave Smith but are now owned by Ann Pate and are Women Business Enterprise Certified WBE, WOSB and EDWOSB. Their facility has expanded to 20 acres.
They can do everything from Design & Engineering, Custom Manufacturing as well as Thermal and Structural Evaluation. When you scroll through their website, it’s amazing the projects they have worked on and complete scope of their work. This impressive operation is one of several manufacturers in the Chickasha area that not only employs hundreds of people but also help people all over the world be connected with Chickasha Oklahoma. Cooling Towers are used in power plants, petroleum refineries, natural gas processing plants and semi-conducting plants as well as others.
If you read this column regularly, you know that I am an advocate of focusing on the many positives we have in this community while we actively work on the challenges that we face. After meeting with several key employees at Midwest Cooling Towers, it reminded me that our Community is blessed with a more diverse economy that sometimes we think. The brilliant engineers there are helping companies all of over the world, but also genuinely care about all #TheGoodStuff right here in Chickasha.
