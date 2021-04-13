As many of you probably know by now, Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was the keynote speaker at last Friday’s Chamber Awards Banquet. He also was a guest on KOOL’s Saturday morning show, Real Estate Today. In his role as our Lt. Governor, he serves as the head of tourism for Oklahoma. At both the Chamber banquet and on the local radio show, his message was consistent: “Tourism is the front door to Economic Development.” He believes that as a state we have to tell everyone about the unique destinations we have. He mentioned that the “state South of us” spends a lot more time and money on promoting themselves and encouraged our community in Chickasha to tell our story! According to Lt. Governor Pinnell, tourism is the third biggest industry in Oklahoma and is a major driver of economic growth in our state.
During his speech Friday night, he praised the Chickasha Leg Lamp. He recognized the international attention it brought not just to Chickasha, but also the whole state of Oklahoma. He marveled at the fact that it was successfully launched during the pandemic. Google searches show that over 10 million people read, watched or heard about the Chickasha Leg Lamp. On his social media page, he took a picture of the Leg Lamp cookies that were at the banquet and thanked the Chamber for such an impressive event.
What our community did during the last holiday season got us nominated for three different RedBud Awards. These awards recognize attractions, CVB’s, Chamber of Commerce, ad agencies, event managers and regional marketing organizations that are competing for the coveted awards that honor the latest, greatest, and most unique marketing strategies from across the state. The awards represent the highest honor given in the Oklahoma tourism industry.
The Lt. Governor stressed that he no longer uses the slogan “Oklahoma is OK” which is from the musical and was on our license plates for years. He wants our state to strive to a higher level than just “OK”. I believe that we need to also strive to a higher standard here in Chickasha. We have an incredible history of the Festival of Light and the Food Truck Championship. Last year we added a 40 foot inflatable Leg Lamp in honor of Noland James. What’s next? What more should we do? You will have those answers soon, but for now just know that’s #TheGoodStuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.