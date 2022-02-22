As I was recently juggling some deadlines, I received an email from Jessica with The Express Star and on the subject line it read “Looking for the Good Stuff.” She was checking on the progress of my weekly article. I had originally planned a different subject, but even though I was facing a tight deadline, that subject line really stood out to me. Shouldn’t we all be looking for the Good Stuff?
When I started writing a weekly column almost two years ago now, I was concerned that social media gossip pages were only spreading negative news. My goal each week has been to shine a light on all the positive things happening in Chickasha. Because of that headline, it made me wonder if these weekly stories work? Are more people in our Community now “looking for the good stuff?”
I met with Crystal McFarland with the Salvation Army this week. She reached out to me and wanted to know what more she could do to help Chickasha. Even though her and her husband are incredibly busy helping so many people all over the area, she wanted to do more. She told me stories of how she has reached out to people to tell them about the good things happening here. She shared with me comments from her colleagues in Oklahoma City that were asking her what was going on here? They had heard positive things about Chickasha and wanted to know why our town was standing out? More to come soon on the exciting new project that Crystal will be helping with this Spring.
Last Friday I talked with a retired businessman at Senator Lankford’s meet and greet. He was there to listen to the Senator speak, but he singled me out. He said he was excited about Chickasha, more so than he has ever been in over 50 years. He described it as a feeling you get now in Chickasha. I quizzed him for me details and he mentioned progress in Downtown, a new park, new businesses coming to town and progress at City Hall. He concluded by saying the people he talks to regularly believe we are making progress as a City.
Thank you Jessica for that subject line: “Looking for the Good Stuff,” it made me stop and think about the many people that I talk to that are doing just that. Whether you believe you can or you can’t, you are right. I believe WE can as long as we are always looking for #TheGoodStuff!
