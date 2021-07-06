The Chickasha City Council and Mayor continue their search for our next City Manager. They have hired a search firm to find not just someone that is capable of doing the very challenging job, but also to find someone that would be a good long term fit for our Community. Our Mayor, Chris Mosley, has been juggling the responsibilities of being the acting City Manager, full time Mayor and full time businessman. I haven’t heard Mayor Mosley complain once about his extra duties. In fact, he has often said that his extra responsibilities have been enlightening and he has learned so much about how the City actually operates on a day to day basis. That positive attitude is contagious!
I assume anyone that would interview to be the next City Manager, would do their homework on Chickasha and do a bunch of google searches. I hope this article comes up in their google search. I hope they read about the momentum we have and how that momentum is only going to grow stronger.
I used the pronoun “we” because that’s what I see. I see stakeholders working together with a common vision. I see a diverse City Council addressing every day challenges with optimism for the future. I see the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council working hand in hand to bring positive change to Chickasha. I see civic clubs giving away bicycles, putting up flags on main street, and funding holiday projects for kids. I see a town full of faith filled citizens filling up Churches parking lots on Sundays, then living their faith during the work week. I see a community where people will waive to you and call you by name.
So future City Manager, whoever you might be, please know that “we” are a strong community here in Chickasha. We are full of generational local businesses, but also welcome new businesses to town every month. We have our challenges like every City does, but we are focused on addressing our needs as we show unprecedented progress towards the future. Come join us in Chickasha and I’m confident you will see #TheGoodStuff first hand!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.