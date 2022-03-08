The first movie I took my oldest son to at the theaters was “The Lion King.” I’m not sure which one of us loved the movie more, but it was obvious that it made an impact on us both. So many great quotes from that movie that have stuck with me for various reasons. “Remember who you are” will always stick with me, but there is another one that came to mind last week after one of my meetings.
I met with several business people and we were discussing how things were going in Chickasha. The people I met with all have to “sell” Chickasha for their business to be successful. During our discussions, I asked them what challenges they faced and I heard their honest feedback of various issues from our past. One of them mentioned that maybe it was easier for people that have just recently moved to our Community to see the all the positives, because the people that have lived here a long time still remember the problems of the past. That’s when I thought of the Lion King quote: “you got to put your past behind you, Hakuna Matata.”
We all have to learn from our mistakes to try to prevent them from happening again, but I believe we must live in the present as we look forward to the future. I’ve heard motivational speakers talk about driving a car. It’s critical to keep you eyes focused on the big windshield in front of you to see where you are going, while occasionally glancing in the smaller rear view mirror to see where you’ve been. Some important thoughts for where we are as a town right now.
We have great leadership in our public schools are we are making so many positive steps forward there. Our City leadership is also strong and focused on addressing issues from the past while planning for tomorrow. USAO and Canadian Valley Technology Center are both experiencing unprecedented success. Like all cities, we’ve had our challenges, but like the quote from the Lion King, I believe we need to “put our past behind us” and “remember who we are” because when we do that it will all lead us to #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.