I remember growing up as a kid, it was always a big deal when we got to go to Fort Cobb lake and spend the weekend fishing, swimming and having fun. My Dad had a friend that had a cabin there and he would generously let my family stay there at no cost. That was the right prices for my Dad since he had five kids trying and was trying to make ends meet working in the public school system. My Dad was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed seeing all of his kids have fun at the lake but when it was time to leave the fun was over. As we would start cleaning up the cabin, he would repeat over and over “Always leave a place better than how you found it.” As a young kid this always drove me crazy, I didn’t understand why we had to do so much more than how things looked when we got there. That was one of those life lessons that sticks in your mind forever and I can better appreciate that phrase now as an adult. I was reminded of that recently when I found out someone I respect a lot was also leaving things better than she found them.
Cassandra Ersland took over at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce in the Spring of 2019. That was before my arrival at the EDC, but board members have told me stories of the challenges she faced when she started. She needed to address many operational issues as she worked closely with the membership to restore faith in the organization, and she did just that. She added new events and grew the membership. During the pandemic year of 2020 she focused on keeping our local businesses going. She made the second year of Buy Chickasha even more successful than 2019, but then this year grew it even more. The list of her successes at the Chamber is too long to list them all here.
This has been a very busy year for Cassandra and among her many business accomplishments, she also got married to Chad Robnett. As the President of the Chamber, she did an amazing job balancing her schedule between work and her successful business with her now husband. Three months ago, she gave her notice to the Chamber so that she could focus more on her family businesses. The Chamber’s fiscal year will end December 31st and it will be record setting year for the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce. That would not have been possible if she would have left immediately. Instead she gave the Chamber Board plenty of time to prepare a plan to ensure a smooth transition.
I will write more about that in the future, but right now our Community should be thankful that Cassandra is leaving the Chamber much better than she found it. There is momentum, hope and optimism for the future because of her leadership and the staff that will continue her efforts. Cassandra put her heart and soul into making the Chamber better and all of Chickasha benefitted from that.
This Thursday, December 23rd, from 1-3 pm the Chamber will host a “thank-you” reception for her. It’s not a farewell because she will continue to be a big part of our business community. Please stop by and join us as we celebrate her success, but please know the Chamber has big plans for 2022 and beyond. Keeping our Community’s momentum going…that’s #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.