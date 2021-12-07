featured
#TheGoodStuff: Leadership Chickasha
- Jim Cowan Chickasha Economic Development Council
-
-
Leadership Chickasha is a program of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce designed to develop informed, vigorous, skilled and effective leaders for involvement in all facets of the community, according to the Chamber website. The Goal of Leadership Chickasha is to grow future leaders for our City. The class is designed to give participants a broad yet intensive look into our Community!
So what does all that mean and why is it important? We need to always be thinking about the future and who is going to be our civic leaders of tomorrow. Who will be our Mayor in ten year or who will serve on our City Council? Who will be on different boards and what will our leaders of tomorrow do to keep Chickasha moving forward?
There are numerous Bible verses about Sowing and Reaping and that is what Leadership Chickasha is all about! We have to be planting seeds in the minds of our future leaders. To make great decisions, leaders need to understand the past and all that has happened to make Chickasha great! One of the most important reasons to continue to build a great Community today is so that we keep out young talented leaders of tomorrow. We need them to want to live here and be a vital part of our civic engagement.
When I first moved back home almost two years ago, one of the first things I received was a packet done by the Leadership Chickasha Class of 2018. It was full of great ideas and recommendations on what needs to happen in Chickasha. It was called a “Vision of a better Chickasha” and was well thought out with specific goals. Other studies have been done by different consultants, but I especially like the suggestions from that Leadership Chickasha Class because it was a true reflection of what the people that actually live here want to see in our home town.
This year’s Leadership Chickasha Class has their monthly meeting this week. I would like to encourage each of them to learn as much as they can and then take that knowledge and dream BIG dreams for Chickasha. They should believe that anything is possible and then work in the community to make it happen. This Class will reap what they sow. How will they impact the future of Chickasha? Let’s watch them over the next few years, I’m guessing they will be producing a lot of #TheGoodStuff!
