It’s Time! Many believe it’s way overdue. As I scan through different social media pages and talk to people, the question is asked: “When are we going to clean up Chickasha?”
As a community we have done it before and it is definitely time to do it again, but we need to implement a plan to Keep Chickasha Beautiful as well. As the calendar page flips from March to April this week, it’s Spring cleaning time. It’s time to clean up your yard, clean up outside around your business, or volunteer to clean up around your neighborhood. Time to plant flowers and plan your landscaping. We know it’s that time because a local business that’s been around over 100 years is having their Plant Days Sale starting April 1st.
Civic Pride and community engagement are crucial for Economic Development. No business wants to relocate to a town that doesn’t take pride in how it looks. This is one of the many reasons why the Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are again partnering on a project. “Keep Chickasha Beautiful” will kick off on April 22nd (Earth Day) and is an community wide initiative to clean up our town and then have programs in place to keep it that way. We will coordinate with the City of Chickasha to set out roll off dumpsters for people to use when they do clean up around their home or business.
This is not a new idea or program. When I was getting my hair cut recently, I noticed that Bill Miller still proudly displays two framed certificates recognizing his business for beautification in 1979 and 1999. I have mentioned numerous times about Chickasha being recognized as an All American City back in 1971 and that this year is the 50th Anniversary of that recognition. For this community wide clean- up to work, we need everyone involved. Churches, schools, businesses and neighborhoods all must work together like we have in the past. Instead of pointing fingers, we need to put on gloves and get after it.
We have started a Facebook page, Keep Chickasha Beautiful, to post details about how we can all work together to show more Pride in our community. In the meantime, take a look around your home or business with a fresh set of eyes. Let’s not settle any more, instead let’s visualize the City we want to be. Let’s think about how our community pitched in 50 years ago and did it so well we were recognized nationally. When we are willing to put our community first and aren’t worried about whose job it is, then we are thinking like a strong All American City and that’s #TheGoodStuff.
