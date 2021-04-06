The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Chamber Banquet this Friday evening at the Grady Country Fairgrounds. The event moved to a larger facility this year to allow for more social distancing and they are encouraging guests to wear masks. Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will be the keynote speaker. This has been a challenging event for Chamber President Cassandra Ersland to organize because of Covid. The event is traditionally held earlier in the year, but was delayed this year to give more time for people to get the vaccine and for the Covid numbers to continue to go down.
I’m excited to attend this event for many reasons, but the main one is that it’s time! It’s time to get back together with our business community. In the past year we have had to change the way we do business meetings. First via Zoom, then back in person, but socially distanced with masks. There are some organizations that still don’t feel comfortable participating and that’s understandable, but others are ready to gather together again.
The Chamber banquet will recognize businesses in different categories for their achievements in the past year. We have plenty of businesses that have persevered through unprecedented times. They have adapted to change while having restrictions put on the how they do business. They have struggled with staffing challenges and PPP loans, while also balancing their own personal health concerns. Although our community has lost a couple of businesses in the past 12 months, most businesses can now believe that the worst is hopefully behind us.
Covid is still here and still a health concern, but there is reason to have hope. My grandmother always told me that “tough times don’t last, but tough people do.” It’s time for our business community to come together at the Chamber banquet this weekend and be proud of our “tough” community. We still have plenty of challenges here in Chickasha, but we now know that we can overcome what the world throws at us. We have done #ShopChickasha and #SpendWhereYouLive. We have played #RestaurantBingo and enjoyed #TunesInJune. We have seen #BuyChickasha and shopped with #ThePassport.
We have redefined ourselves as a strong community over the past 12 months. This weekend our business community will come together and celebrate success. I believe we have shown that we #LoveWhereYouLive and I look forward to welcoming our Lt. Governor to town so that he can see first- hand that our community is full of #TheGoodStuff.
