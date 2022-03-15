The Chickasha Community Foundation was funded back in 2011 thanks to the generosity of Doris Wilk leaving her estate as seed funding. Since then, over one million dollars have been distributed to local non-profit organizations. The 501 C-3 board of directors are Jim Allen, Pat Brooks, Diana Brown, Greg Elliot, and Marilyn Feaver. Mayor Chris Mosley serves as ex-officio member. They are doing wonderful things for our Community!
The CCF has helped several local organizations over the past ten years. The USAO Foundation, YMCA, Grady County Historical Society, the Festival of Light and the Chickasha Area Arts Council have all benefited from their grants. Having a foundation that helps local non-profits is critical for the success of a strong community.
Recently the Chickasha Community Foundation Board hosted a new park donor dinner. They detailed the history of the land where the new park will go, as well as provided architectural renderings of what might be in the entire park once it’s complete. Pat Brooks and Greg Elliott gave compelling stories of why Chickasha needs this new park. A video from Tim Elliott explained how he was inspired by the movie “A Christmas Story” and talked about the importance of becoming a destination for tourism.
The thing that stood out the most to me was Pat Brook’s quote: “Ideas have consequences.” Our Community has been blessed for almost 30 years now by the ideas of the original group that started the Festival of Light. They implemented those ideas and forever changed Chickasha! If leaders just talk about ideas, but never act on them, there are consequences with that too. Instead of being thought of as a “City on the Move” people become skeptical and don’t believe anything good will happen.
Thanks to the leadership of the Chickasha Community Foundation, the idea of building an incredible Downtown Park is being transformed into a plan of action! Phase 1 of our new park will be open in time for the Holidays. We are literally becoming a “City on the Move” and not just talking about it. We still need to raise money, but that will happen because people are understanding that “ideas have consequences.” Like the Festival of Light consequences, this new park will be full of #TheGoodStuff!
