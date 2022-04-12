Chickasha is a great place to live and work. It’s small enough that you can walk into a restaurant and run into a friend and it’s close enough to major amenities in OKC for you to enjoy a Thunder game or a big name concert. We are working on a lot of improvements to our quality of life so that we can keep our young talent, while also recruiting new talent. This process takes time and collaboration between the City, Chamber, EDC and the business community. It takes time, but we are making progress. I love my home town and WANT to live here!
I was on a Zoom call this past week with a national company that helps towns recruit remote workers to move there. Before Covid there were 5 million remote workers, now there are over 40 million. Because of this increase, some towns offer incentives for remote workers to move to their community. One town in Oklahoma is offering $5,000, free coffee for a year, a free month at the YMCA as well as a welcome basket. Another town in Indiana is offering cash incentives as well as “Grandparents on Demand.” I appreciate creative marketing campaigns, but I think we should continue to build a Community where people WANT to move to and live.
The Chickasaw Nation has picked Chickasha as one of only 10 cities to work with on Placemaking. They have hired national consultants to come in to each town and provide suggestions on how to improve public spaces. Placemaking involves the planning, design, management and programming of shared use spaces. The Chickasaws see the progress we are making as well as the huge potential we have to create a truly special destination.
I realize there will always be the nay-sayers that can’t see or understand the vision. Others criticize these efforts while erroneously thinking that the EDC and Chamber should be working or roads or water. Informed citizens understand that only the City has the authority to make those improvements. Some will use terms like chasing rainbows and unicorns as we work on downtown revitalization and building a new park with private dollars. That’s ok, the proof will be in the outcome. We are building a Community where people will WANT to live and we won’t have to pay remote workers to move here. We will show that our current momentum will become visual results and we will tell everyone about Chickasha and #TheGoodStuff.
