As 2021 comes to an end in the next few weeks, it will be time to make your New Year resolutions, so what do you Hope for in 2022? I will wait to share my hopes for the New Year until the first week in January, but I was intrigued this week when in a meeting I heard about Hope Rising Oklahoma. When you go to the website www.hoperisingoklahoma you will see quotes on how Hope changes everything. The more I read, the more I thought about my hometown of Chickasha. I loved the quote “Hope is not simply a wish or a feeling. It is a proven science we can measure, apply and cultivate in our communities. And as over 2,000 studies show, it is a leading predictor of success in nearly every sector.”
The website goes on to explain that every community can become a hope-centered community. Hope-centered communities believe that the future will be better than today and that we each play a role in making that future happen. Hope Rising Oklahoma is an initiative of First Lady Sarah Stitt and is a partner with the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa. She has a quote on the site: “Hope is for everybody. Regardless of your background, race, income, who you were born to or where you were born. Hope can make a difference in your life.”
So what does all that mean for Chickasha? I “hope” it means a lot to everyone. Other communities in Oklahoma are getting involved like Enid and Duncan. As a town when we have hope it makes it easy to be excited about what tomorrow can bring. Every town has their struggles, it’s how you deal with those challenges that gives you hope that things can get better. Sometimes when I’m on a local social media site and the discussions get bogged down on our communities challenges, I’m tempted to challenge the people posting to do something to make things better. Maybe as we grow that feeling of Hope in our Community, it will be easier for everyone to overcome doubt and the mistakes of the past and instead share their Hope for our future.
The Christmas Holiday is next week and I hope everyone can rejoice in the Spirit of Christmas. The week after that we will start a new year and that is the perfect time to have Hope of success for the New Year. My Hope for everyone is that we all work together to make our town better, that we help one another and love our neighbor. Hope for the future is contagious and it’s fun to watch it spread. I Hope we can all be proud of our town and enjoy all the small details that make up #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.