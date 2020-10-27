It’s Homecoming week for Chickasha High School with fun activities, a parade Friday afternoon and a big game with Newcastle that evening. This is a longstanding tradition that both current students and alumni mark on their calendars as soon as the date is announced. Wikipedia defines Homecoming as “an annual tradition… to welcome back former members of the school and community.”
Forty years ago this week, I was a Senior in High School and working on our class float “Movin’ Up”. My class loved all Homecoming festivities, from dress up days, float decorating, pep rallies and of course the football games. My class showed a lot of creativity at the pep rallies and was rewarded with the spirit stick. One year we had Buddy Hector fly over the football stadium during the pep rally and drop flyers from his plane that said “Juniors say Go Chicks”. Our Senior year, we took a page out of the movie “Animal House” and with the help of classmate Don Martin and his father’s car dealership, we turned an old car into the Death Mobile. Don drove it on to the side of the field, three seniors in trench coats jumped out and ran up to the crowd and “flashed” T-shirts that said Seniors say Go Chicks.
Several members of my class plan on coming back home to meet with others that live here this weekend. Some will walk in the parade with a banner, still showing that CHS pride and spirit. My class of over 200 is spread out all over the country and when a larger group of us reunite in the spring for our 40 year reunion, I’m sure many fond memories of homecoming will be shared. We were “The Class that has the fun, the Senior Class of 81.”
As I have written in this column, this year has been a “homecoming” for me both personally and professionally. The whole purpose of sharing my thoughts each week, is to reflect back on growing up here as we address the issues that face our community today. As the Economic Development Director for Chickasha, my job is to transform all that school spirit of high school into civic pride for our future. For those of us that live here, I want us to show community spirit as we grow Chickasha. As alumni return for a visit, I want them to feel welcome and see that we are making progress in building a city where people want to live, work and play.
During this week of Homecoming, I hope we can all remember that strong spirit we had as high school students. As we watch the floats and the marching band in the parade this Friday afternoon, let’s believe that our future is bright and we can achieve greatness. Transforming thoughts and beliefs of greatness into action to make our city better, well that’s #TheGoodStuff.
