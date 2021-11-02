What a festive time of the year! Huge crowds of kids and parents just enjoyed Neewollah and all the Halloween festivities Downtown so now it’s on to November. Of course Thanksgiving is a special time for all of us to count our blessings, but before turkey day comes the opening of the Festival of Light and a few new ideas for this wonderful tradition.
Whitney Palesano is the new Director of the FOL this year and she is introducing some exciting additions to one of the Country’s top Christmas light displays. New this year is “December at the Depot.” Starting Friday, December 3rd and continuing every Friday and Saturday in December, holiday activities have expanded to Downtown. Palesano has organized a shuttle to take visitors to and from Shannon Spring Park without waiting in line which helps decrease the traffic congestion we saw last year. There will also be Pop-Up shops, Food Trucks, entertainment, kid friendly rides and a giant slide.
The December at the Depot should also provide the perfect back drop for holiday pictures. The Downtown Christmas Tree will move back to the Depot area and provide the perfect place to take pics with Santa. Of course the award winning inflatable Chickasha Leg Lamp will also be back (weather permitting) to greet tourists from all over the United States. The Leg Lamp Facebook page has already received inquiries from New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Vermont, Indiana and Oregon to confirm its iconic return this season. Last year the international sensation was credited for a significant spike in city sales tax collections and expectations are even bigger this year.
It’s hard to believe that the countdown to the Holidays has officially started. It’s almost time to welcome family, friends and visitors to our community. For 28 years, the Chickasha Festival of Light has been transforming Shannon Springs Park into one of the most recognized light displays in the Country. Our community is so fortunate that a small group of volunteers dreamed big back then. I’m sure there were skeptics that told them it couldn’t be done, but they had the determination to make their vision a reality because that’s what leaders do. Now here we are decades later, appreciative of what that group did, while trying to grow it even more. Small groups of people that aren’t afraid to dream big and then take action to make it happen, that how we got the Festival of Light. Believing in big dreams despite skepticism is how we will continue to grow the Holidays as we turn Chickasha into #ChristmasTown and that is definitely #TheGoodStuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.