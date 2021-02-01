Back in early January, my wife and I both came down with Covid. We had all the symptoms, but especially fatigue. We spent a lot of time resting and watching TV. She found a channel that played episodes of “Little House on the Prairie” all day long and we watched several of them. Many of you will be too young to remember this show, but back before Netflix and all the cable channels, this was a popular show about growing up in the small town of Walnut Grove, Minnesota in the 1870’s.
As I watched the different episodes, it reminded me on the fabric of what a strong community is all about. Back in those days, they were quick to help each other. If the Church needed a bell to ring or the school needed to be fixed up, everyone in the community pitched in to make it happen. It didn’t matter if they went to the church or had kids in the school, they pitched in because that how you define a strong community. They support each other!
Next Tuesday, February 9th, there is a school bond election for Chickasha Schools. It’s the first bond election in over 10 years and it addresses much needed facility improvement. The Restoring Excellence Bond is for $2.7 million, but will only mean around a $6 increase per month for the average home owner in Chickasha. Seems like a small price to pay to address such critical needs.
Voting Yes on February 9th is a vote for our community. For the bond to pass, 60% of the voters must vote yes, but I hope we see 85% or 90% of the votes be yes. I’m tired of all the divisiveness in politics. I’m tired of one side blaming the other side for everything. I think we need unity in our nation and state, but especially in our community. It’s time! You have a choice to make. You can get on social media and complain about anything that went wrong in the past or you can choose to believe in our future. Our future in Chickasha are all those kids going to school right now.
This year in 2021, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Chickasha being recognized as an “All American City.” I believe strongly that we need to reach back into our past in order to create the future we all want in our amazing town. Some of you were here back then, others weren’t, but that doesn’t matter. All you need to know is that we have a proven past of our community being strong and supporting each other.
I’m a proud graduate of the Chickasha Class of 1981 and we will be celebrating our 40th class reunion later this year. Although that was a long time ago, this school system is still very important to me and it sure was to my Dad. Come on Chickasha, we can do this and we can do it together. I’m voting YES for the future of our kids and I hope you will join me because when a community supports each other, well that’s #TheGoodStuff!
