Randy Pausch, best- selling author of “The Last Lecture” says “Showing gratitude is one of the simplest, yet most powerful things humans can do for each other”. Pausch who passed away from cancer in 2008, gave many inspirational talks about what really matters in life.
This past weekend we celebrated the first day of Spring. Warm weather has people working in their yards and the TV Weatherman are telling us to get ready for severe weather season. Seems like a long time ago that a major winter storm brought record low temperatures and heavy snow to our town. A group of local businesses believe our City employees deserve a big “Thank You” for all their efforts during that historic storm.
Area businesses have invited our city employees and their families out for a picnic in the park this Friday. They will bring out a huge cooker and will be grilling up some delicious food as a way to say thanks to all city departments. The City of Chickasha has about 130 employees and they all played a critical role in keeping our city operating during that storm.
In this past 12 months, our City employees have dealt with the pandemic and a down turn in oil and gas which has caused all kinds of challenges including budget cuts. They deal with all the day to day problems that face a City, but are also tasked with handling unexpected catastrophes.
Often in this column, I encourage all of us to #ShopChickasha and support local businesses. This Friday, several of those local businesses, along with Southern Oaks Church of Christ and Trinity Baptist Church, are showing gratitude for our City employees. Businesses like Interurban, Standley Systems, First National Bank, Dr. Pepper, Van Dyck Mechanical, Chickasha Sod & Grass Farm, Century 21 Mosley and the Mosley Agency believe that gratitude is the backbone of a strong community. We have a strong town in Chickasha because of all our people, especially all those people that work for the City during the tough times. Showing gratitude and telling them thanks for the job they do, well that’s #TheGoodStuff!
