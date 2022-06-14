Have you ever heard the expression “Nothing beats word of mouth advertising?” I am a big believer of this saying and can think of countless examples of how powerful it is. As you look around Chickasha, there are several examples of businesses that don’t have to do much if any advertising because their customers provide authentic testimonials for them. In today’s world of social media, testimonials can spread even quicker and reach much larger audiences. This works for any organization: Schools, Churches, businesses and even our Community of Chickasha.
Interest in Chickasha continues to grow and grow and now even a restaurant chain like Chick-fil-A is taking notice of what’s going on in our town. Franchise operators from two different cities are interested in seeing how hungry we are for their food. Population, trade area size, traffic patterns from the highways all play an important role in attracting new business, but so does word of mouth advertising. This type of communication can also work against a Community and unfortunately we have seen that in the past.
Two important things to remember with word of mouth advertising is to control your messaging or it will control you and you have to find a way to amplify it for it to have a dramatic effect. That’s where our Community plays the starring role! As you share all the good things that are happening here, you help spread the word. Posts on social media get shared, then shared again and the next you thing you know it has a measured reach of thousands of people from all over, not just here in Chickasha.
In the past two weeks, I have met with five different people for the first time. They contacted me with questions about Chickasha and specifically Downtown. Their message was pretty much the same: “I keep hearing that good things are happening in Chickasha and I want to be a part of it.” That is definitely word of mouth advertising and it’s all because of everyone in our Community. Keep spreading the good word, keep sharing positive social media posts. Join #TheGoodStuff in Chickasha Facebook page. Shop Chickasha, attend community events, tell your friends and family, share the good word at Church. It’s working, YOU are making a difference and isn’t it FUN! Let’s keep it up and please know there is a lot more coming that you will want to share. Exciting times ahead so let’s continue telling everyone about Chickasha and #TheGoodStuff!
