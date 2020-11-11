Last week, News 9 from Oklahoma City came to Chickasha and interviewed Festival of Light board member, Blake Elliott and Chamber of Commerce President Cassandra Ersland. One of the worst ice storms in the history of Oklahoma caused major tree damage all over central Oklahoma, especially to parks. Midwest City decided to cancel their holiday light show because the tree damage was so bad. Thanks to the hard work of our Parks and Recreation staff as well as all the City work crews, News 9 highlighted Chickasha’s Can-Do Spirit to keep our Festival of Light on schedule to open up on Saturday, November 21st.
This Friday and Saturday is the final weekend for FOL preparations and volunteers and FOL Staff will have the huge task of putting the finishing touches on a Holiday Light Show that has been recognized nationally as one of the best. With opening night quickly approaching, the FOL could use your help!
The organizers are hoping to get as many people possible to attend Festival of Light volunteer days this weekend. Local restaurants are helping by feeding the volunteers. Lunch will be provided by A&E Grill and Interurban of Chickasha If you can help out, please sign up online at chickashafestivaloflight.org/volunteer.
The Holidays are upon us and we have an incredible opportunity to showcase what Chickasha is all about. The Festival of Light attracts over 250,000 people every year and provides an enormous economic impact to our City, but we need some more people with that Can-Do Spirit to come to Shannon Springs park this Friday and Saturday. I’m looking forward to being out there and hope you will come up and say hello because community spirit is the definition of #TheGoodStuff.
