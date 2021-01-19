Last year I had a chance to speak to the Leadership Chickasha class, but it was not what I said, but instead what I heard that made a huge impression on me. The class spent a lot of time discussing the importance of first impression training. As people come to our charming small town, what is the first thing they see or hear? Often their first impression of Chickasha comes from the front desk clerk at the hotel, the convenience store worker or the waitstaff at the restaurant. The business leaders in this class wanted to see an emphasis be put on employees being friendly and welcoming to our visitors.
This week the Grady County Fairgrounds will be hosting the Stockman’s Showcase. This event will bring in families from 25 different states with around 1,000 people visiting Chickasha probably for the first time. It’s the perfect time to extend some Hometown Hospitality and welcome our visitors. If you own or manage a business that has employees that serve our visitors, please remind them how important a sincere welcome is for first impressions. We are still at the beginning of a new year, it’s a great time to focus on the little things that can turn into habits.
As excited as I am to have the Stockman’s Showcase this week, I hope we can make first impression training an emphasis all the time. Many industry experts believe that tourism is the “first date” of economic development. Companies want to open another location or relocate their current business in a community where they feel welcomed. You never know who you are talking to or what business they might be connected with, but does it really matter? Let’s be friendly and welcoming because that’s who we are. Oklahomans are generally known to be friendly, but let’s be recognized here in Chickasha for setting the standard of a friendly, welcoming town. Making a great first impression to the Stockman’s Showcase this week will be great, but being known for doing it year around, well that’s #TheGoodStuff!
