The Chickasha Chamber and EDC co-hosted a career expo at the Chickasha High School this week. Businesses from all over Chickasha set up tables with employment information to help the Juniors and Seniors consider different career opportunities. I enjoyed watching the students as they talked to the many diverse companies, trying to understand what each company does. I also enjoyed watching the employers, many of them not that far removed from their time at Chickasha High School. It’s pretty exciting when you notice that so many of our business leaders of today came through Chickasha schools. It also fun to think about how many of those students will be Chickasha’s business leaders of the future.
Strong schools are the backbone of a vibrant community and one of the key components of economic development. Watching the students and facility interact with our business leaders, it’s easy to be optimistic about the future. I realize our schools have gone through some growing pains, but they seemed to have some momentum now. They have persevered through Covid, virtual learning, postponed activities and completely new ways of learning. I think we need to be proud of these graduating seniors.
Some will go on to a University, others to CVT, some to the military, others will immediately enter the workforce. No matter what path they take as they put their high school years behind them, I hope they keep Chickasha in mind. We need our young people! We need some to stay and others to come back after they experience life outside of Chickasha, but we definitely need them.
We need to continue to build a city that embraces our young people. They are our future business leaders that are full of energy and ideas of what they want Chickasha to look like. As I see social media posts from the business leaders that were at the Career Expo mentioning they were at their Alma Mater, it makes we wonder what students will be there 10-15 years from now trying to hire those students. I saw the future of Chickasha today, saw our future business leaders and couldn’t help but wonder which one of those students will be telling us about #TheGoodStuff in the future?
