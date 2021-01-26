This past Sunday after Church, my wife and I took a drive around Chickasha trying to decide where to go to eat. As I was driving I noticed all the Churches we have here, so many of them with full parking lots. I believe we are a town of faith filled people and the parking lots sure seemed to verify that.
Besides our weekly worship at Church, I believe we also have to have faith in each other. Our Country, State and even our local community has seen so much division this past year. Social media can be full of people arguing, often times resulting in insults and hate. Have you ever found yourself dwelling on an insult? Criticisms often have a greater impact than compliments and bad news usually draws more attention that the good. Psychologists refer to this as the negativity bias.
When you have faith in others, you spend time noticing the goodness in others. Having faith in our community matters because when you look for the good in others, you will find it. How you see the world is how the world sees you. Having faith in the goodness of humanity can do even more than increase our optimism. When you witness the good others are doing, it motivates you to so good too. It reminds you to be the change you want to see.
I believe that 2021 will be a good year for Chickasha, but it can be a GREAT year if we will start having some faith in our community. As we look at the challenges that we face, they are pretty similar to other towns our size. If we want new businesses and new jobs to come to here, then let’s take pride in our City. Best-selling author Jon Gordan has a quote: “Being positive doesn’t mean you ignore reality. It means you maintain hope, optimism and faith in order to create a better reality.”
I have faith in our community. I believe we will see significant progress this year in our town because of the people that live here. I bet that as you look in the mirror, you can see it too. Good things are coming, have faith Chickasha, because that’s #TheGoodStuff.
#TheGoodStuff: Faith
- Jim Cowan Chickasha Economic Development Council
