Jim Cowan
Courtesy photo
When my kids were in High School, they had a teacher that encouraged them to “Dream Big.” The teacher became so well known for his slogan that the school eventually painted a mural inside the school with those words: “Dream Big!” Although they are all now in their 20’s, they still often talk about that teacher and that slogan.
I love that phrase so much and think we all need to keep that in mind. When you dream big, everything seems like it’s possible. Too often in our adult life as we start to dream big there is someone to quickly points out why it won’t happen or even make fun of you for dreaming. Many critics like to explain why something wont work, while others try to find ways to make it a reality.
I love the Margaret Mead quote: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Next week preliminary plans will be revealed for something exciting for Downtown. It will be something for all of Chickasha to enjoy, but will also draw people into our community from not just the surrounding areas but from all over the Country.
For the past few months, there has been a group of people dreaming Big for Chickasha’s future. They have been thinking of what could be done to help keep our young home grown talent here while also creating a place that offers something exciting for all ages and become a hub of placemaking for all. Maybe this idea won’t change the world, but I believe it will help change Chickasha for the better. Good things happen when we Dream Big and then take action to make it happen. Dreaming Big…That’s #TheGoodStuff!

