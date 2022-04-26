The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 99th annual Chamber Banquet this Friday night. The sold out event will feature key note speaker, Bill Geist. He is an expert on expert on Destination Marketing and Travel and Tourism Development. He is a sought out speaker and consultant that has worked with Chambers, Convention and Visitor Bureaus, and Economic Development organizations all over the United States. So what is Destination Marketing and why is he coming to Chickasha?
As I have mentioned in previous articles, our Community has long been the host of events that attract visitors. As hopefully everyone in Chickasha knows by now, this year we will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Light. We all know that the first weekend in October is reserved for the Rock Island Arts Festival, Rock Island Ride and the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship. The Fairgrounds, Sports Complex, Schools and others all host events that bring in visitors. So why do we need to be discussing Destination Marketing?
In Chapter 2 of Bill Geist’s book “Destination Leadership” he says that “a Destination Marketing Organization is typically charged with attracting visitors to town, encouraging them to experience the region, spend their money…and then, return home and tell their friends so they want to visit.”
In today’s world, it’s not good enough to just do what we have always been doing because other cities will work hard to attract those visitors that we have taken for granted. Other cities are adding holiday events and attractions, building sports complexes and making visitors feel welcome. We must appreciate every visitor, grow our visitor counts and allow them every opportunity to spend their money and generate sales tax. As sales tax revenues grow, so does our City budget which will allow more work on infrastructure like roads and water quality. Increased visitor traffic also supports our current local businesses as well as attracts new ones.
We will complete Phase 1 of our new Downtown Park this November which will attract more visitors. We will see multiple new business come into our Downtown as revitalization happens right before our eyes. Our goal is to enhance that visitor experience so that when they return home they are posting positive stories on their social media and telling all their friends about Chickasha Oklahoma. As we work towards a more strategic approach to tourism and destination marketing it will have a very positive impact on our Town and our merchants. Bill Geist will share his philosophy on destination marketing at the Chamber Banquet so that we can learn and get better. If you get a chance to meet him, please welcome him and of course tell him about #TheGoodStuff in Chickasha!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.