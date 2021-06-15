This coming weekend, the Grady County Fairgrounds will host the largest stock show in their history. The American Junior Maine-Anjou Association (AJMAA) will be bring families in from all over the Country for a seven day event. They are staying in all our local hotels and motels as well as a hotel in Lindsay and they also have a block of rooms at the Riverwind Casino in Norman. This without question an unprecedented event for both the Fairgrounds and our community here in Chickasha.
This event will impact not just our hotels, but also restaurants, convenient stores, boutique shops, Western wear stores and Jungle Ice Fun Zone, just to name a few. The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council will be promoting their new App (Visit Chickasha, free for downloading in the App store) to help our visitors to know all their options during their stay. Many businesses will have Welcome Posters to greet them while they patronize our local merchants. Some simple home town hospitality is so important as we host so many first time visitors.
Have you notices a trend here? Lots of “first time” or “biggest ever” type of events happening in Chickasha, but there will be so much more to come. This Saturday the City of Chickasha is hosting “Wings & Wheels” Airshow, Fly-In and Car Show. They are expecting a much larger crowd this year for numerous reasons. Admission this Saturday is free and more details can be found on the City’s social media pages. Details will be released next week about “Christmas in July” that will run the entire month and will take the success of last year’s events and add even more for this summer.
Our momentum in Chickasha right now is strong and the excitement for what’s coming next is prevalent. Our community has come out of the pandemic with optimism for our future, but we can’t forget the small details that define us. Let’s give our visitors a warm welcome and a smile and tell them how much we appreciate them visiting Chickasha. Welcome Wings & Wheels spectators and Welcome to Chickasha everyone from AJMAA, we are so proud to have you here. We hope you have a fantastic time in our town and hope that when you go back home you tell all your friends about Chickasha and #TheGoddStuff!
