If you read the 2020 census, it will show a modest increased in the population of Chickasha since 2010. We had small growth, but we did grow by a couple of hundred people while other rural towns showed decreases in population. I’m sure if you talked to a local realtor they would tell you that the housing market has been very strong this year. As soon as a house comes up for sale, it gone quickly. So why are people moving to Chickasha and where are they coming from?
I heard the story recently of a lady who sold her house to a couple from Ft. Worth Texas. They were relocating to Chickasha because she was taking an upper level management job in Midwest City. She was used to long frustrating commutes in the Ft. Worth area and thought the convenient turnpike drive to Midwest City was perfect since she loved what Chickasha had to offer: Small town feel, no hassle traffic, but close to amenities in the OKC metro.
How many people do you know that live here but work outside of Chickasha? Some make a significant drive in terms of time, but without the stop and go hassle of OKC. Commutes of 30-40 minutes are pretty common for those that choose to live here, but work somewhere else. Just like any other City we have our challenges, but it goes to show you that Chickasha is a great place to live. I like to use the slogan #ItsaWonderfulLife.
With help from local filmaker Reagan Elkins from Intellego Media, the Chickasha Economic Development Council launched an image piece video this week that answers the question: “Why Chickasha?” Our town will be showcased to out of state markets that have people ready to make a move and want what we have right here. We need to continue to build new houses and remodel older ones to accommodate people that want we have to offer.
USAO is enjoying record setting freshman enrollment. Chickasha Schools showed the first significant increase in overall enrollment in the last five years. Things are slowly changing in our charming community, but even more good things are coming. Go to the EDC’s Facebook page and watch the video to see what we think the answers are to “Why Chickasha?” I think you will see #TheGoodStuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.