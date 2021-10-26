I’ve been writing this weekly column for a little over a year now, trying to raise awareness of all the Good Stuff that happens in our Community. I refer to our town and the surrounding area around Chickasha as our “Community,” but it recently occurred to me that I should more clearly define what I mean by “Community.”
According to the dictionary, a community is “a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.” That definition makes sense to me, but I would also like to provide examples of what I have seen this year in Chickasha that makes me proud of our Community. Multiple occasions this year students from both USAO and Chickasha Schools have volunteered in different clean- up projects. Civic groups have put on several benefits events that help those in need in our area. Many Churches organize work days to assist those less fortunate or the elderly that need a little help. The Soup Kitchen and Life Skills Institute are daily making a difference in people’s lives. The volunteers have already started out at the Park for the Festival of Light. Hundreds of people will help out there to continue to welcome holiday visitors to Chickasha. I could go on and on with this, but the point is there are tons of local examples.
I was on a group email this week and read comments saying society as a whole has lost a service vision and moved to entitlement. I guess I just see things a little different. I see a community here in Chickasha that is ready for challenge and excited for what is next. Just this past year alone, I have seen local stakeholders put up their own money to save our local golf course from becoming a housing edition. I have seen young entrepreneurs start a business focused on shopping local. I have witnessed local manufacturers expanding their business here, rather than out of state. I have seen a local hard working small family business open up a new recreation and tourist draw for Chickasha because they believed in our Community.
As the Director of Economic Development, I sell Chickasha. I believe we are in a transition stage for bringing in new business. Factors that can be hard to measure like culture and community and quality of life are more important now than ever. These things can’t always be seen in metrics on the internet, but they can be felt when you spend some time here. We have a strong Community in Chickasha, but it is getting even stronger. There’s a quote out there that says: “Whether you believe you can or you can’t, you are right.” I not only believe we CAN, but believe we are starting the process to show everyone we can. That’s easy for me though, because I believe in our Community and I believe in #TheGoodStuff.
