Those of you that read this column regularly know that I’m a big fan of Community. I often discuss the importance of a “strong community” in order to have a successful town. Do you ever wonder what the difference is between a Community and a town, aren’t they pretty much the same?
The Chickasha EDC and Chamber hosted a Christmas Town meeting this week. The goal was to get people together and hear their ideas of how we can strengthen our brand of being “Christmas Town” as well as discuss the history of the Festival of Light and any new ideas to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of this Christmas tradition.
People were invited from all over via email, newspaper and our local radio station. Attending the meeting were representatives from the City Council, Chickasha Area Arts Council, Chickasha Community Theater, local non-profits, local retail businesses, Chickasha schools, Chamber board members, EDC board members, retired citizens, original Festival of Light organizers and of course several current Festival of Light board members. We had young entrepreneurs in their 20’s and generational business owners representing decades of investing in our town. The common thread among this diverse group was everyone was there to share their ideas and wanted to help make Chickasha better.
One definition of the word “Community” is “a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interest, and goals.” That seems like a pretty good description of the group I saw this week. People from all ages wanting to come together with the common goal of helping grow Chickasha’s holiday spirit. They listened, offered suggestions, but most importantly wanted to be part of the action plan going forward this year.
Like that original group of civic volunteers that got the Festival of Light started 30 years ago, this group is determined. Having several of those key members explaining the perseverance that was needed originally and the fact they still want to help 30 years later was inspiring to everyone. This committee will need to embrace that spirit this year as we implement plans to make this holiday season the biggest Chickasha has ever seen. That’s a big goal, but this group defines what it means to be a strong Community. Expect an incredible holiday season this year because it will be action packed with #TheGoodStuff.
