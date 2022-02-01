Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Windy in the morning. Snow developing later in the day. Potential for some icing. High 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.